Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Up 2.7%

Sosandar PLC (LON:SOS)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.43 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 26.70 ($0.35), approximately 463,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 211,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar plc operates as an online retailer for womenswear in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, shirts and blouses, skirts, trousers, jeans and leggings, jackets and coats, occasion wear, leather and suede, workwear, summer trends, animal prints, florals, knitwear, holiday products, footwear, and accessories and gifts.

