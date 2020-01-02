S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $276.30

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $276.30 and last traded at $275.74, with a volume of 141979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.87 and its 200 day moving average is $253.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

