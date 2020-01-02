SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.05

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $38.05, with a volume of 842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1879 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 867.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.