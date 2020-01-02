SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.27

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.27 and last traded at $105.27, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.8318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 130,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,455,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000.

About SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.