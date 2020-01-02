SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.00

SRT Marine Systems PLC (LON:SRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.74), with a volume of 72875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $86.71 million and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.02.

About SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

