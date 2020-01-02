Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst (LON:SLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $644.00

Standard Life UK Small.Co’s Tst Plc (LON:SLS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 644 ($8.47) and last traded at GBX 636.94 ($8.38), with a volume of 72867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 624.28 ($8.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 560.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 504.81. The company has a market cap of $638.84 million and a PE ratio of -289.52.

In related news, insider Liz Airey bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £191,600 ($252,038.94).

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

