Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STL. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of STL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STL. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

