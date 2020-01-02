Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Stratus Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

STRS stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. Stratus Properties has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 3.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

