Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP) Trading Up 13.5%

Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP)’s stock price was up 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, approximately 363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40.

About Sun BioPharma (NASDAQ:SNBP)

Sun BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sun BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.