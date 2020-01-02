Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting (ASX:SGLLV) dropped 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$4.26 ($3.02) and last traded at A$4.26 ($3.02), approximately 5,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.69 ($3.33).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $279.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32.

Sunrice Class B Limited-Voting Company Profile (ASX:SGLLV)

Ricegrowers Limited, operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, CopRice, and Corporate. It engages in the milling and storage of paddy rice; manufacture of rice based products; marketing and selling rice and grocery products; research and development in growing of rice; and processing of rice and related products.

