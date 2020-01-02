Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunrun and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sunrun has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 474,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $7,820,827.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

