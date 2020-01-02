Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Cap of $97,766.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00005915 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $97,766.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.87 or 0.06030952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024466 BTC.

Suretly Profile

SUR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,289 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

