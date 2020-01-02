Susan Forrester Buys 10,000 Shares of Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Stock

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) insider Susan Forrester purchased 10,000 shares of Viva Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.90 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$29,000.00 ($20,567.38).

ASX:VVA opened at A$2.77 ($1.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.70 million and a P/E ratio of 53.27.

About Viva Leisure

Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs with the health and leisure industry in Australia. As of November 12, 2019, it operated 45 health clubs under the Club Lime brand name within the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Mitchell, Australia.

