TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.08

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 311417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

TAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $936.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.82 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,538,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,509,000 after buying an additional 821,767 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 951,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after buying an additional 585,500 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,896,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.