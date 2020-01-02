Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tech Data’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.69 and the highest is $4.90. Tech Data posted earnings of $4.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full-year earnings of $12.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $12.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tech Data.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on TECD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Tech Data news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 54.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 11.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

TECD opened at $143.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.21. Tech Data has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average of $112.42.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tech Data (TECD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.