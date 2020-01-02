Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.97

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.97 and last traded at $92.57, with a volume of 292171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average of $82.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2947 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

