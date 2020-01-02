TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTGT. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechTarget from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

TechTarget stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $724.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 43,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $1,117,124.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 51,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $1,503,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,071 shares of company stock worth $5,944,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TechTarget by 6.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.