TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) dropped 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

About TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELECOM ARGENTINA SA-SP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.