Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,490.00

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,490 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,481.08 ($19.48), with a volume of 64926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,463.91 ($19.26).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,367.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,284.28. The company has a current ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.44 million and a PE ratio of -27.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.80%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

