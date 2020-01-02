Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A (TVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on February 1st

Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A (NYSE:TVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Tennessee Valley Authority Debenture Series A has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

