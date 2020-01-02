Tesco’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 287.50 ($3.78).

LON:TSCO traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 255.80 ($3.36). 12,976,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 188.10 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.09.

In related news, insider Mikael Olsson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £35,250 ($46,369.38). Insiders have acquired a total of 15,113 shares of company stock worth $3,552,689 in the last quarter.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

