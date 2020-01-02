ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.30

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23.30 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 million and a PE ratio of 2.80.

ThinkSmart Company Profile (LON:TSL)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

