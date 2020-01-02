Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.88

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.88 and traded as high as $19.53. Tidewater shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 5,254 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Tidewater from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 36.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert P. Tamburrino purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,764. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tidewater by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

