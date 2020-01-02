Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Timken expects adjusted earnings per share of between $4.70 and $4.75 for 2019. The mid-point of the guidance suggests year-over-year growth of 13%. Earnings will be benefited from acquisitions and favorable price and mix. Its top-line will gain from strong organic growth in wind and solar energy, aerospace, marine and rail sectors as well as positive pricing. Further, the company’s measures to reduce costs and improving operating efficiency will boost margins. Timken is also benefiting from acquisitions and divestitures. However, ongoing weakness in industrial markets and automotive sector will impact Timken's top-line performance. Strength in the wind, solar, energy and aerospace markets will likely be offset by lower demand in off-highway and heavy truck. Also, higher inventory and weakness in order intake rate are other concerns. “

TKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Timken from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

TKR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Timken has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $58.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,481,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,977 shares of company stock worth $4,145,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,557 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

