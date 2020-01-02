Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NYSE:NDP) Trading Up 0.7%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.30, approximately 8,571 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 130,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDP. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 43.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NDP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.