Traders Buy High Volume of NV5 Global Put Options (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 910 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 783% compared to the typical volume of 103 put options.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,433.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,827,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,667,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 507,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,295,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,505 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.