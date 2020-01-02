Traders Purchase High Volume of Core Laboratories Call Options (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,142 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,930% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

NYSE:CLB opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.98. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,991,000 after acquiring an additional 482,459 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,308,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,690,000 after buying an additional 377,223 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,909,000 after buying an additional 371,303 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 399,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 470,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 228,526 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

