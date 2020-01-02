Traders Purchase Large Volume of Golar LNG Call Options (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,791 call options on the company. This is an increase of 917% compared to the typical volume of 668 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $23.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Golar LNG stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $1,592,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 104,712 shares during the period. grace capital increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 50,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

