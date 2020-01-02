TransferCoin (TX) Reaches Market Cap of $30,470.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $30,470.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,208,355 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

