Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Acquires $23,815.12 in Stock

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Director Luis A. Clavell acquired 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $23,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GTS opened at $18.49 on Thursday. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $455.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTS shares. TheStreet downgraded Triple-S Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 87.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 249.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 152,289 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 575.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 13.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

