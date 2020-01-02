TrueFlip (TFL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,459.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $16,459.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00187089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.01331691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

