Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:TRA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.99, a current ratio of 396.19 and a quick ratio of 362.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.16. Turners Automotive Group has a one year low of A$2.10 ($1.49) and a one year high of A$2.25 ($1.60).

Turners Automotive Group Company Profile

Turners Automotive Group Limited operates as an automotive and financial services company in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Automotive Retail, Collection Services, Finance, and Insurance segments. It buys and sells second hand cars, trucks, and machinery under the Turners and Buy Right Cars brand names.

