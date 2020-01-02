UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $183.62 and last traded at $183.66, approximately 4,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.05.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.68% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

