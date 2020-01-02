Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Uniqure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.23.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.79. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $583,609.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,716.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $528,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,283,119.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,598. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the third quarter worth approximately $12,416,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,863,000 after buying an additional 740,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the third quarter worth $2,157,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter worth $37,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

