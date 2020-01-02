United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.50

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$99.50 and last traded at C$99.50, with a volume of 352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$98.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

About United Co.s (TSE:UNC)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

