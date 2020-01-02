US Nuclear (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 10.2%

US Nuclear Corp. (NASDAQ:BLGO)’s stock price dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 220,783 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 192,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

US Nuclear (NASDAQ:BLGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

About US Nuclear (NASDAQ:BLGO)

BioLargo, Inc provides technology-based products to waste water treatment, food processing, healthcare, agriculture, and oil and gas industries. Its technologies include Advanced Oxidation System (AOS), CupriDyne, and Isan system. The company offers disinfection dosing systems, water treatment technologies, and technologies in the medical and dental fields.

