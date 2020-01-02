USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Insider Acquires $16,198.60 in Stock

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) insider James M. Pollock purchased 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $16,198.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

USA Technologies stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. USA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.13 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the second quarter worth $178,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in USA Technologies by 137.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 205,470 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in USA Technologies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,105,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 248,243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in USA Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in USA Technologies by 36.1% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

