Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Acquires 3,528 Shares of Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider Susan Hansen purchased 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £8,396.64 ($11,045.30).

Shares of LON:UEM remained flat at $GBX 238 ($3.13) during trading on Thursday. 13,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,652. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 229.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.08. The stock has a market cap of $542.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.10. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 255 ($3.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

