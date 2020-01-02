Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.28

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.28 and last traded at $54.17, with a volume of 6222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

