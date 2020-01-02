Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.32

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.32 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 191760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VWO)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

