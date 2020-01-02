Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.95

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.87, with a volume of 56528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,341,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,264,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,550,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after buying an additional 1,950,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,238,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,652,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,201,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,899,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after buying an additional 68,798 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

