Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $248.26

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $248.26 and last traded at $247.32, with a volume of 4905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.6513 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

