Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sets New 1-Year High at $179.17

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.17 and last traded at $178.15, with a volume of 5386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VO. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,676,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,152,000 after buying an additional 1,721,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,852,000 after buying an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,759,000 after buying an additional 54,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 54,027 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

