Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.62

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $81.62 and last traded at $81.36, with a volume of 7448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

