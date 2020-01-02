Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis Sells 1,166 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $165,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $168,300.44.

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $171,670.18.

On Thursday, October 24th, Jonathan Faddis sold 818 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.91, for a total value of $117,718.38.

On Monday, October 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 432 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total value of $66,808.80.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $140.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $82.41 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 target price on Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

