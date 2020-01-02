Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.91. Ventas posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

NYSE VTR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.26. 685,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,282. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.94. Ventas has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 63.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,582,000 after buying an additional 2,393,109 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 897.7% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,444,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,705,000 after buying an additional 1,299,372 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ventas by 809.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,196,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after buying an additional 1,064,842 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Ventas by 210.4% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,420,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,580,000 after buying an additional 962,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ventas by 28.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,272,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after buying an additional 950,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

