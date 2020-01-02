Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.46.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 160.88% and a negative net margin of 809.25%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verastem by 175.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 297,778 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Verastem by 467.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 212,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Verastem by 366.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 208,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.53% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

