Very Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Apache (NYSE:APA) Stock Price

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Apache stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.38. 1,156,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apache will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob bought 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

