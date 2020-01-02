Victrex (LON:VCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,566.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,566 ($33.75) and last traded at GBX 2,522 ($33.18), with a volume of 45247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,494 ($32.81).

A number of research analysts have commented on VCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Victrex to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,255 ($29.66) to GBX 2,125 ($27.95) in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,261.50 ($29.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,418.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,170.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.61) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

