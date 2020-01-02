Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA) Shares Down 2.5%

Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.92 ($1.36) and last traded at A$1.92 ($1.36), approximately 1,496,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.97 ($1.40).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54.

About Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA)

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an integrated downstream petroleum company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,250 retail sites under the Shell, Coles Alliance, and Liberty brand names, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

